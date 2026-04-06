TEHRAN, April 6 — Iran’s central military command warned today of “much more devastating” retaliation if its adversaries hit civilian targets.

“If attacks on civilian targets are repeated, the next stages of our offensive and retaliatory operations will be much more devastating and widespread,” a spokesman for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said in a statement posted by state broadcaster IRIB on Telegram.

The warning came after US President Donald Trump threatened to destroy Iran’s civilian infrastructure, demanding Tehran bow to his demands for a deal to reopen the Gulf to shipping. — AFP