KUWAIT CITY, April 5 — Kuwait’s military said today its air defences were working to intercept missiles and drones, as Tehran continued its campaign in the Gulf in response to US-Israeli strikes.

“Kuwaiti Air Defenses are currently responding to hostile missile and drone threats,” the Kuwaiti army posted on X, adding that any explosions heard were the result of air defence interceptions.

An Iranian drone attack had also caused “significant” damage to a government building in Kuwait City on Saturday evening, a finance ministry statement said, adding there were no reports of deaths or injuries.

Staff from the several ministries housed in the complex would work remotely on Sunday and visits would be suspended, the statement said.

Gulf states, including Kuwait, have been targeted by Iran in retaliation for attacks launched by the United States and Israel on February 28 that have spread into a wider regional war. — AFP