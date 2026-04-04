TEHRAN, April 4 — US-Israeli strikes today targeted a petrochemicals hub in southwestern Iran, wounding five people, Iranian media cited an official as saying.

“Explosions occurred in the Special Petrochemical Zone of Mahshahr,” said Fars news agency, citing the deputy governor for Khuzestan province Valiollah Hayati.

He said the “US-Israeli attack on Mahshahr” hit three companies in the area, while Tasnim news agency quoted him as saying that the “the extent of the damage remains unknown”.

Five people were wounded as a result of the strikes, but it was not immediately clear if there were any deaths, he added. — AFP