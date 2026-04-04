TOKYO, April 4 — A man turned himself in at a police station in Tokyo on Friday, claiming responsibility for igniting a flammable liquid a short time earlier in the iconic crossing outside Shibuya Station, the police said, Kyodo News reported.

They said that at around 9pm (local time), a man scattered a liquid on the ground in the crossing before setting it on fire with a lighter.

About 20 minutes later, a man in his 50s believed to be responsible showed up at the nearby police station, they added.

The fire was put out by police officers, and no one was hurt, according to the police. The man has admitted to starting the fire in the crossing, they said.