BANGKOK, April 3 — Thai authorities have launched a nationwide investigation into illegal fuel hoarding after uncovering a 57-million-litre discrepancy in oil shipments to Surat Thani province early this month.

Justice Minister Pol Lt Gen Rutthaphon Naowarat said inspections are being conducted at fuel stations by the Royal Thai Police and the Department of Provincial Administration, with checks extending upstream to fuel depots.

He said the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has also been tasked with examining the supply chain from refineries to petrol stations.

“Regarding the discrepancy in Surat Thani, investigations found that oil tankers transported fuel from a depot to six storage facilities in the province over 96 trips.

“In total, 217 million litres were dispatched, but only 160 million litres reached their destinations, leaving 57 million litres unaccounted for during transit,” he told reporters on Friday.

Rutthaphon said the case will be treated as a special investigation, with a focus on possible irregularities in maritime transfers.

“Authorities will examine inventory levels and transport delays beyond reasonable timeframes. The DSI will summon those involved for questioning and take legal action,” he said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the government is stepping up efforts to prevent fuel shortages, including a crackdown on hoarding and illegal diversion of oil from the domestic system.

He said all relevant agencies have been instructed to act decisively against offenders, regardless of their status or influence.

“The Ministry of Justice, through the DSI, is working with agencies including the Royal Thai Police and the Department of Energy Business to inspect major and mid-sized fuel traders,” he said.

Anutin said such activities amount to profiteering during a crisis, forcing the government to increase subsidies from the Oil Fuel Fund to stabilise retail prices.

“To date, the fund has incurred losses exceeding 50 billion baht. The government’s intention is to support Thai consumers, not to enable hoarding or illegal exports.

“I assure you that the government always places the people first and will continue to do so,” he said.

A check at a Bangchak Corporation petrol station on Friday showed Gasohol 95 priced at 43.95 baht (RM5.43) per litre, Gasohol 91 at 43.58 baht (RM5.39), and Diesel B7 at 47.74 baht (RM5.90). — Bernama