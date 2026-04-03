MANILA, April 3 — At least seven people were injured when a ceiling panel collapsed at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1, Philippine News Agency (PNA) reported.

In a statement, operator New NAIA Infra Corp (NNIC) said all seven were in stable condition and were attended to immediately.

A medical team, airport security personnel, and the PNP Aviation Security Group responded to the incident, which occurred around 10.43am at the terminal’s arrival extension area.

The NNIC said the area was immediately cordoned off, and NNIC’s engineering team has since inspected the surrounding section and “confirmed that it is safe for normal operations.”

NNIC added that assistance was given to those involved, and the safety and well-being of passengers, airport workers, and visitors remain its top priority.

Meanwhile, the NNIC said investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the incident.

“NNIC is working closely with the relevant authorities and will take the necessary action based on the findings,” according to the statement.

Transportation Secretary Banoy Lopez has immediately instructed NNIC and the Manila International Airport to ensure the safety and security of all passengers and airport personnel, and to submit a detailed report explaining the cause of the incident.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) also instructed both to investigate the incident, and added that operations at the NAIA Terminal 1 remain normal.

“The DOTr is closely monitoring the situation and expects a thorough assessment of the incident, including the implementation of necessary measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future,” according to the statement.