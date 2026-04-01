ZENICA (Bosnia and Herzegovina), April 1 — Italy will miss out on a third straight World Cup after falling to Bosnia and Hercegovina in yesterday’s breathless qualification play-off final, the Azzurri blowing their chance to reach this summer’s tournament in North America with a 4-1 penalty shoot-out defeat.

Esmir Bajraktarevic shot the winning spot-kick in Zenica where the Bosnians booked a place in Group B and matches against co-hosts Canada, Switzerland and Qatar, and plunged Italy into a new nightmare.

Four-time world champions, Italy took the lead through Moise Kean in the 15th minute but then folded under the weight of expectation at the Bilino Polje Stadium after having to play most of the match with 10 men.

Italy were already firmly on the back foot when Alessandro Bastoni was sent off for chopping down Amar Memic four minutes before half-time, and Haris Tabakovic poked home Bosnia’s deserved leveller in the 79th minute to take the match to extra time.

And the horror show continued in the subsequent shoot-out, with Pio Esposito smashing Italy’s first penalty over the goal, and when Bryan Cristante hit the bar and Bajraktarevic squeezed his effort under Gianluigi Donnarumma, the game was up.

“I don’t think the boys deserved to suffer such a blow, for the performance, the effort and the heart that they showed tonight... I’m proud of the boys,” said a visibly shaken Italy coach Gennaro Gattuso.

“It’s difficult to digest.”

Gattuso added that talking about his future “wasn’t important” but Gabriele Gravina, the head of the Italian Football Federation, later told reporters he had asked Gattuso to stay on as coach and he would not being resigning from his position.

Italy are the first World Cup winners to miss three consecutive editions of the tournament, and it was also a third straight elimination in the play-offs after Sweden in 2018 and North Macedonia four years ago.

Bosnia meanwhile reached their second World Cup finals, and first since 2014, in front of a passionate crowd which invaded the pitch after a historic victory.

“They’re guys with character. We have guys we’re proud of,” said Bosnia coach Sergej Barbarez.

“I’ve told them that we have to go to a tournament every two years.”

Some Italy players were filmed celebrating when Bosnia won their semi-final — again on penalties — against Wales, behaviour which looked even more foolish after the way Bosnia tore into their opponents.

Sorry Italy

Italy looked nervy in the opening exchanges but were given a helping hand in opening the scoring by Bosnia goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj, who under pressure from Mateo Retegui passed the ball straight to Nicolo Barella.

The Inter Milan midfielder offloaded to Kean who confidently curled home his eighth goal in six international appearances from the edge of the penalty area.

Bosnia reacted well to going behind, continuing to harry Italy and force mistakes on a bobbly pitch, and Ermedin Demirovic glanced a header inches wide in the 38th minute.

And the already rowdy home fans smelled blood when Bastoni was given his marching orders for his horrendous challenge, the Inter defender arriving late on Memic and giving referee Clement Turpin no choice but to show him a straight red card.

A man down and with a slender lead to protect, Gattuso brought on Juventus centre-back Federico Gatti for Retegui and set his team up to soak up the waves of Bosnia pressure which came after the break.

Donnarumma had to be alert to punch away Kerim Alajbegovic’s powerful drive in the 52nd minute, but Kean wasted a golden chance to double Italy’s lead on the hour mark when he pounced on Memic’s sloppy pass and charged towards goal only to smash his shot over the bar.

And after Esposito and Dimarco failed to make the most of presentable shooting opportunities, substitute Tabakovic sparked wild celebrations after Edin Dzeko’s header was clawed off the line by Donnarumma.

Another superb Donnarumma save from Demirovic’s header kept Italy level and extra time was equally tense, with the Italians furious that Tarik Muharemovic was not sent off for taking out Marco Palestra as the Cagliari defender burst towards goal.

But that won’t be much of an excuse after another sorry effort to reach the World Cup ended in dismal fashion in the shoot-out. — AFP