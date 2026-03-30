JAKARTA, March 30 — Indonesia on Monday confirmed that one of its peacekeepers was killed and three others injured after indirect artillery fire hit a United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) position in southern Lebanon.

The Foreign Ministry, expressing the government’s deepest condolences, said Indonesia strongly condemned the incident and called for a thorough and transparent investigation.

“We are profoundly saddened by this loss. We pay our highest respect to the fallen peacekeeper for his dedication and service to international peace and security.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family, and we wish a full and swift recovery to the injured personnel,” the ministry posted on platform X on Monday.

According to the ministry, the incident occurred near Adchit al-Qusayr on Sunday night local time, amid ongoing hostilities between Israeli forces and armed groups in the area.

Earlier, UNIFIL said a projectile hit one of its positions but that the origin of the fire remained unknown, adding that an investigation had been launched to determine the circumstances of the incident.

Meanwhile, Lebanon’s National News Agency reported that Israeli artillery shelling had targeted the headquarters of the Indonesian contingent serving with the UN force in Adchit al-Qusayr.

The ministry said Indonesia is working with UNIFIL to ensure the prompt repatriation of the fallen peacekeeper and the best possible medical treatment for the injured.

It stressed that the safety and security of UN peacekeepers must be fully respected at all times in accordance with international law.

“Any harm to peacekeepers is unacceptable and undermines collective efforts to maintain peace and stability,” the ministry said.

Indonesia also reiterated its condemnation of Israel’s attacks in southern Lebanon and called on all parties to respect Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, cease attacks against civilian populations and infrastructure, and return to dialogue and diplomacy to prevent further escalation and advance peace.

“Indonesia remains in close coordination with the United Nations and relevant authorities and will continue to closely monitor developments,” the ministry said. — Bernama