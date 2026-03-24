BRASILIA, March 24 — Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro, who was hospitalized with pneumonia, was moved out of intensive care yesterday, one of his doctors reported, as the jailed ex-president awaits the Supreme Court’s decision on whether to grant him house arrest.

After more than a week in hospital in the capital Brasilia, the 71-year-old far-right figure was moved to a regular in-patient room, though for now “there is no plan for his discharge,” the doctor, Brasil Caiado, told AFP.

Bolsonaro also received a favorable opinion Monday from the prosecutor’s office over being transferred to his home, and not back to the Papuda prison in Brasilia where he has been incarcerated since January.

The former president was sentenced to 27 years in prison last September for an attempted coup in 2022.

Following the positive recommendation by the prosecutor’s office, the decision now rests with Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who oversaw the trial that ultimately convicted Bolsonaro.

According to the medical team, Bolsonaro’s infection is the result of a bronchial aspiration episode, linked to effects of a stab wound to the abdomen that he sustained while campaigning for president in 2018.

His doctors reported Monday that Bolsonaro’s condition is stable.

While in prison he anointed his eldest son, Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, as his pick to be a candidate for October’s presidential election.

With less than seven months to go, some opinion polls show a dead heat between the younger Bolsonaro and the leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is seeking a fourth term. — AFP