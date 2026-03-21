LOS ANGELES, March 21 — About 400 dogs and 300 cats were rescued yesterday from an animal shelter north of Los Angeles in potentially the largest such operation in US history, officials said.

The animals were found living in poor conditions at a facility in Lake Hughes, 70 miles (110 kilometers) north of Los Angeles. US media identified the shelter as Rock N Pawz.

More than 70 workers with the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control were involved in the rescue, along with members of animal welfare organizations.

“This is the largest number of dogs and cats the Animal Control Department has ever recovered and may be the largest such case in the United States,” the department said in a social media post.

The animals were housed in cages with sporadic feeding and no water as the region was experiencing a heat wave, said Marcia Mayeda, the department director.

“She had been taking in more animals than she could properly care for,” Mayeda said at a press conference at the scene, referring to the shelter owner.

“This resulted in a very negligent and dangerous situation for the animals, who needed to be removed for their safety.”

The animals in serious condition were taken to veterinary centers, while others went to shelters for monitoring and treatment. — AFP