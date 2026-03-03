JERUSALEM, March 3 — Israel said it would reopen a crossing into Gaza today to allow for the “gradual entry of humanitarian aid” into the territory.

The Kerem Shalom crossing was closed on Saturday when Israel and the United States began striking Iran, which sparked reprisals from Tehran.

The decision to reopen it was made “in accordance with a security assessment,” said COGAT, the Israeli defence ministry body responsible for civil affairs in the Palestinian territories.

The Israeli-controlled Kerem Shalom crossing sits at the intersection between the Gaza Strip, Israel and Egypt.

Israel on Saturday announced the closure of all crossing points into Gaza as a “security” measure, including Rafah on the border between the Palestinian territory and Egypt.

The Rafah crossing, the only gateway for Gazans to the outside world that does not pass through Israel, had reopened for the movement of people on February 2, nearly two years after Israeli forces seized control of it during the war with Hamas.

US President Donald Trump warned Monday that his attack on Iran could extend longer than a month, as the war spread with Israel bombarding Lebanon while Tehran targeted Israel and Gulf countries that host US bases. — AFP