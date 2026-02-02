LONDON, Feb 2 — The UK Treasury is offering its officials packages of up to £100,000 (RM540,000) to leave voluntarily as part of plans to cut hundreds of jobs in the finance ministry, the Financial Times (FT) reported today, citing people familiar with the plan.

British Finance Minister Rachel Reeves wants to trim about 300 of her department’s roughly 2,100 staff by 2030, the report said, citing several people familiar with the plan, adding that the cuts form part of a wider drive to cut 16 per cent of administrative costs across Whitehall.

According to the FT report, the Treasury could still require some officials to be made redundant if voluntary departures fall short across its offices in London, Darlington, Norwich and Edinburgh.

“The Treasury is the largest it has been on record, so during this period of stability it’s now right we reduce our size back to more normal levels through a voluntary exit scheme, in line with the whole of government,” a UK Treasury spokesman told Reuters in an emailed statement. — Reuters