TEHRAN, Feb 2 — Iran denied today it had received an ultimatum from President Donald Trump to reach a nuclear agreement, after the US leader said he had given the Islamic republic a deadline to enter talks and threatened military action.

Asked at a news conference whether Iran had received a precise ultimatum from the United States, foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said Iran “is a country that always acts with honesty and seriousness in diplomatic processes, but it never accepts ultimatums. For that reason, such a statement cannot be confirmed.” — AFP