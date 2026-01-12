JAKARTA, Jan 12 — Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto said his government will open free medical schools to address the country’s shortage of doctors and other medical personnel, reported Antara news agency.

Speaking at the inauguration of 166 “Sekolah Rakyat” (People’s School) across 34 provinces on Monday, Prabowo said Indonesia currently lacks hundreds of thousands of doctors, including dentists.

He said the government must take concrete and measurable steps to address the shortage, including expanding access to medical education.

“We must open schools, and I will prove it to all people. In the near future, we will open medical schools,” Prabowo said.

In addition to medical schools, he said the government would also open engineering colleges and other higher education institutions in strategic fields.

Prabowo said the institutions would be accessible free of charge to all Indonesian students.

He expressed hope that the policy would provide equal opportunities for all groups, including children from underprivileged families, to pursue higher education.

“I want the children of scavengers to become engineers, doctors, entrepreneurs, and generals,” Prabowo said, adding that education is the most effective way to eradicate poverty.

However, he stressed that developing the education sector requires sufficient budget support and clean, accountable state financial management.

Prabowo said Indonesia’s progress depends on its willingness to act decisively and address real problems.

“We must be brave to act, ready to face difficulties, and overcome them so we can rise as a nation,” he said. — Bernama-Antara