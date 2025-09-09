WASHINGTON, Sept 9 — The US Supreme Court has again backed President Donald Trump’s hardline immigration approach, letting agents proceed with Southern California raids targeting people for deportation based on their race or language in a ruling its liberal justices said makes Latinos “fair game to be seized at any time.”

The court granted a Justice Department request to put on hold a judge’s order that had barred agents from stopping or detaining people without “reasonable suspicion” that they were in the country illegally — including reliance on race, ethnicity, or whether they spoke Spanish or English with an accent.

California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, denounced the decision in harsh terms.

“Trump’s hand-picked Supreme Court majority just became the grand marshal for a parade of racial terror in Los Angeles,” Newsom said in a statement, alluding to the fact that Trump appointed three of the six conservative justices serving on the nine-member court.

The court’s brief and unsigned order, issued without explanation, lifts the restrictions while a legal challenge brought by a group of Latino people caught up in the raids plays out.

Trump’s administration quickly vowed to continue “roving patrols.” The Republican president returned to office in January promising to escalate deportations, and immigration raids by masked and armed federal agents triggered street protests in Los Angeles that led him to send military troops in June into the largest city in the most populous US state.

The administration “has all but declared that all Latinos, US citizens or not, who work low-wage jobs are fair game to be seized at any time, taken away from work, and held until they provide proof of their legal status to the agents’ satisfaction,” Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who in 2009 became the court’s first Hispanic member, wrote in a dissent joined by the court’s other two liberals.

“Rather than stand idly by while our constitutional freedoms are lost, I dissent,” Sotomayor added.

Los Angeles-based US District Judge Maame Frimpong had found on July 11 that the Trump administration’s actions likely violated the Fourth Amendment’s protection against unreasonable searches and seizures. The judge’s order applied across much of Southern California.

“This isn’t about enforcing immigration laws — it’s about targeting Latinos and anyone who doesn’t look or sound like Stephen Miller’s idea of an American, including US citizens and children, to deliberately harm California’s families and small businesses,” Newsom said, referring to Trump’s senior aide.

“Trump’s private police force now has a green light to come after your family — and every person is now a target — but we will continue fighting these abhorrent attacks on Californians,” Newsom added.

Miller, the architect of Trump’s immigration crackdown, in May directed Immigration and Customs Enforcement leaders to ramp up deportations, setting a goal of 3,000 daily arrests.

‘Judicial micromanagement’

Trump-appointed Attorney General Pam Bondi hailed Monday’s decision as a “massive victory,” saying it allows enforcement officers to continue “roving patrols in California without judicial micromanagement.”

The plaintiffs, including US citizens, filed a proposed class action lawsuit in Los Angeles federal court in July.

“Individuals with brown skin are approached or pulled aside by unidentified federal agents, suddenly and with a show of force, and made to answer questions about who they are and where they are from,” the lawsuit stated.

Mohammad Tajsar, an attorney at the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California representing the plaintiffs, called the raids a “racist deportation scheme” and said the ruling was a “devastating setback” for immigrant communities.

Concurring, conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh said “apparent ethnicity alone cannot furnish reasonable suspicion” but could be a “relevant factor” when considered with other circumstances.

Kavanaugh added: “If the officers learn that the individual they stopped is a US citizen or otherwise lawfully in the United States, they promptly let the individual go.”

The Supreme Court has repeatedly sided with Trump in immigration cases this year, allowing measures such as deporting migrants to third countries and revoking temporary humanitarian protections.

Trump’s raids have fuelled panic in immigrant communities, sparked protests, and led to lawsuits over aggressive tactics. His decision to send National Guard troops and US Marines into Los Angeles drew criticism from Newsom and local officials, who argued the deployment was unlawful and unnecessary.

Frimpong issued the temporary restraining order halting stops or arrests based on race, language, presence at a particular location such as a car wash or tow yard, or type of work to establish “reasonable suspicion” of illegality. The San Francisco-based 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals on August 1 declined to lift Frimpong’s order. — Reuters