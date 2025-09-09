KATHMANDU, Sept 9 — Nepal has lifted a social media ban following protests that left 19 people dead, a government minister said today.

Cabinet spokesman and Communications and Information Technology Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung said the government had rolled back the restrictions imposed last week.

The decision came after 19 people were killed and more than 100 injured in the “Gen Z” protests yesterday against widespread corruption and the ban.

“We have withdrawn the shutdown of the social media. They are working now,” Gurung told Reuters. — Reuters