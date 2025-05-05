OSAKA, May 5 — A 28-year-old man who was arrested after driving his vehicle into a group of elementary school children in Osaka last week has reportedly told police that he disliked people living without hardship, according to sources cited in local media.

According to The Japan Times, the suspect, identified as Yuki Yazawa, is being investigated for attempted murder by the Osaka Prefectural Police Department.

The incident occurred at around 1.35pm on Thursday, when Yazawa struck seven children with an SUV as they were walking home from school.

All sustained injuries but remained conscious as they were brought into hospitals, authorities said.

A witness reportedly told Nippon TV that the sport utility vehicle (SUV) was moving in a zigzag pattern as it struck the children.

According to reports, Yazawa had quit his job as a radiographer late last month and rented the SUV from a shop near Shin-Osaka Station on Tuesday.

He allegedly failed to return the vehicle by its scheduled deadline on Thursday morning and instead used it in the attack.

Local media also reported that Yazawa told police he had become “fed up with everything” and admitted to deliberately trying to kill the children.

Police investigations into Yazawa’s motives and the circumstances leading up to the attack are ongoing.