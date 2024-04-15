SHANGHAI, April 15 — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz today warned Iran not to launch another attack on Israel but said the Israeli government must also contribute to cooling tensions.

Speaking in Shanghai on a visit to China while addressing trade frictions between the European Union and China, Scholz said there should be fair competition conditions and no protectionist motives.

He also said he would raise the issue of China supplying dual use goods that Russia could deploy militarily while waging war in Ukraine. — Reuters

