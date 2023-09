SEOUL, Sept 10 — South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said today the country will provide an additional US$2 billion (RM9.4 billion) in aid to Ukraine starting in 2025 over the longer term, in addition to the US$300 million previously pledged for next year, Yonhap news reported.

Yoon made the comment at a session of the G20 summit held in New Delhi, India, Yonhap said. — Reuters