ASUNCION, Aug 16 — Santiago Pena was sworn in yesterday as Paraguay’s new president, promising to “build alliances” and show “firm and ethical leadership” for the next five years after his April election victory.

Pena took the presidential oath outside Asuncion’s government palace in a solemn ceremony attended by South American leaders, the king of Spain and Taiwan’s Vice President William Lai. Paraguay is one of the few remaining countries that retains formal diplomatic ties with the self-governed island claimed by China.

“We will build alliances and cooperation with a geostrategic vision,” the president said in his inaugural speech, adding that Paraguay’s relationship with Taiwan “is an example of this and of Paraguay’s friendly and cooperative spirit with nations.”

Pena, 44, secured a solid election victory in April and replaces Mario Abdo Benitez. Both are from the conservative Colorado Party, which has dominated Paraguayan politics for the last three-quarters of a century.

“Santi,” as he is often known, has pledged business-friendly policies focused on job creation, low taxes and attracting foreign investment to help the farm-driven economy recover after the pandemic and a drought that destroyed more than half of the soybean crop last year. Despite pressure from farmers who want to open up Chinese markets, he has pledged to stick with Paraguay’s decades-long diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

In his speech, Pena said that he will work to combat state corruption, fight against poverty that affects almost a quarter of the Paraguayan population, and improve education, healthcare and security.

“Success is making all Paraguayans better off,” the president said. “It is time for a pact to achieve the quality of life that Paraguayan families deserve.”

Pena faces the additional challenge of shoring up relations with the United States after the US government accused his political mentor, former President Horacio Cartes, of corruption. The new president acknowledged Cartes fondly at the beginning of his public address.

Pena served as finance minister under Cartes from 2015 to 2017.

Some analysts have said Cartes, who heads the Colorado Party, will likely be influential in the incoming government, which has a majority in Congress. Pena “must make clear his legacy of autonomy,” political scientist Milda Rivarola told local newspaper Ultima Hora.

“People must feel that he is the one who decides and not Cartes,” Rivarola said, adding that it fell on Pena to decide whether “he is going to be a delegate or if he will be the president.” — Reuters