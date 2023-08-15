QUITO (Ecuador), Aug 15 — A local politician in Ecuador was killed yesterday, less than a week after a presidential front-runners was gunned down at a campaign rally for elections this weekend, party officials said.

Pedro Briones, a member of the Citizen Revolution Party of former president Rafael Correa, and one of the movement’s leaders in the province of Esmeraldas on the border with Colombia, was killed yesterday, said Luisa Gonzalez, one of the main presidential candidates.

“My solidarity with the family of comrade Pedro Briones, new victim of violence,” she said on X, the social media platform formerly called Twitter.

“Ecuador is going through its bloodiest period,” said Gonzalez, a close former associate of Correa. She called the government inept and said the country has been taken over by organised crime gangs.

Neither the police nor the government immediately confirmed the attack but Ecuadoran media, citing a local police source, said the victim was shot at his home in the town of San Mateo by two men on a motorcycle who later fled.

The murder came less than a week after the killing on August 9, in the capital Quito, of one of the presidential favourites, the centrist Fernando Villavicencio.

The 59-year-old journalist was on a crusade against corruption and was in second place in the polls when he was shot as he left a campaign rally in the capital.

One of his main feats as a journalist was to have put the former president Correa, who served from 2007-2017, in the dock thanks to one of his investigations.

Correa, now living in Belgium, was sentenced in absentia to eight years in the case.

Most of Ecuador has been under a state of emergency and President Guillermo Lasso has blamed organised crime for the killing of Villavicencio.

Six Colombians were arrested as part of the probe and one was killed shortly after the attack by the candidate’s bodyguards. — AFP