LONDON, July 21 — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said a local by-election victory by his governing Conservative Party showed that the outcome of the next national general election was not “a done deal."

"No one expected us to win here," Sunak told reporters after his party unexpectedly retained a parliamentary seat previously held by former prime minister Boris Johnson.

"Westminster has been acting like the next election is a done deal, the Labour Party has been acting like it's a done deal. The people of Uxbridge just told all of them that it is not." — Reuters