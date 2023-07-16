LOS ANGELES, July 16 — An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 struck the Alaska Peninsula region early on Sunday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
The US Tsunami Warning System issued a tsunami warning for regions of the Pacific located close to the earthquake.
Magnitude 7.4 quake hits Alaska Peninsula, tsunami warning issued
Sunday, 16 Jul 2023 3:39 PM MYT
