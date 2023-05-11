KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 — Short-term interbank rates closed steady today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity in the conventional system rose to RM42.42 billion from RM42.10 billion this morning while the liquidity of Islamic funds eased to RM20.39 billion from RM22.43 billion previously.

Earlier today, the central bank conducted two conventional money market tenders, a commodity Murabahah programme tender and three Qard tenders.

It also announced the availability of reverse repo, sale and buy-back agreements as well as collateralised commodity Murabahah facilities for tenors of one to three months.

BNM has revised the conventional overnight tender to RM41.4 billion from RM39.1 billion and the Murabahah overnight tender to RM19.4 billion from RM18.5 billion.

At 4 pm, it called for a RM41.4 billion conventional money market tender and a RM19.4 billion Murabahah money market tender, both for one-day money.

The Malaysia Islamic Overnight Rate (MYOR-i) stood at 2.95 per cent as of May 10, 2023. — Bernama