Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks outside 10 Downing Street, following the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, September 18, 2022. — Reuters pic

OTTAWA, Sept 18 — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said today his country was “steadfast in its support of Ukraine” and would continue to provide aid to the country as it defends itself against a months-long invasion by Russia.

Trudeau, in London for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, is scheduled to meet Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal this evening. — Reuters