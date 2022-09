Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha is currently suspended while the court deliberates on the case filed by the opposition. ― Reuters file pic

BANGKOK, Sept 14 ― Thailand's Constitutional Court today set September 30 as a date to deliver its verdict on the tenure of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, in a case that seeks to determine when he reaches an eight-year limit as premier.

Prayuth, who seized power in a 2014 coup before formally becoming prime minister, is currently suspended while the court deliberates on the case filed by the opposition. His deputy, Prawit Wongsuwan, is serving as caretaker premier. ― Reuters