The County Administrative Board in Stockholm County begins the final vote count at Nacka Expo Centre after Sunday's election, in Stockholm, Sweden September 12, 2022. — TT News Agency/Tim Aro via Reuters pic

STOCKHOLM, Sept 14 — Sweden’s right-wing opposition today held on to a narrow lead over the ruling centre-left bloc as counting neared the end after Sunday’s close-fought vote for parliament, election authority data showed.

The Moderates, Sweden Democrats, Christian Democrats and Liberals held a one-seat lead after Sunday’s election but the results were too close to call before the final postal and overseas votes had been counted.

With 98 per cent of election districts tallied by 1325 GMT today, the right looked set to win 175 seats in the 349-seat parliament, which, if confirmed, could give Moderates leader Ulf Kristersson the first chance at forming a new government.

The governing Social Democrats and its loose centre-left bloc were meanwhile on track for 174 seats, the tally showed.

A preliminary count of all votes was expected to be announced today or tomorrow, the election authority said. — Reuters