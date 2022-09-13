Former Brazil's President and current presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during a news conference in Sao Paulo September 12, 2022. — Reuters pic

SAO PAULO, Sept 13 — Brazil presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva continues to poll ahead of President Jair Bolsonaro, extending his lead to 15 percentage points, according to an IPEC poll published yesterday.

The survey showed Lula with 46 per cent of voter support against 31 per cent for Bolsonaro in the first round of the election scheduled for October 2, compared to 44 per cent and 31 per cent respectively in the previous poll.

In the expected second-round runoff, Lula’s lead grew slightly to 17 points from 16, indicating he would get elected with 53 per cent of the vote versus Bolsonaro’s 36 per cent, the poll showed.

Meanwhile, Bolsonaro’s approval rate stayed the same as the previous poll at 30 per cent, despite the incumbent passing welfare programmes and measures to tackle inflation.

His disapproval rate was up slightly to 45 per cent from 43 per cent the previous week, according to the poll.

Pollster IPEC, formerly known as IBOPE, interviewed 2,512 people in person between September 9-11. The poll has a margin of error of 2 percentage points. — Reuters