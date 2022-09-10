Britain’s William, Prince of Wales, signs the Proclamation of Accession of King Charles III during the Accession Council ceremony at St James's Palace, where King Charles is formally proclaimed Britain’s new monarch, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Britain September 10, 2022 ― Reuters pic

Prince William pledges support for King Charles in every way he can

LONDON, Sept 10 ― Britain’s Prince William said on Saturday he would honour the memory of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, by working to support his father King Charles.

“My grandmother famously said that grief was the price we pay for love,” he said in a statement. “All of the sadness we will feel in the coming weeks will be testament to the love we felt for our extraordinary Queen.

“I will honour her memory by supporting my father, The King, in every way I can.” ― Reuters