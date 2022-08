Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has left Singapore and is currently in Thailand.— Reuters pic

BANGKOK, Aug 11 — Sri Lanka's former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has arrived in Thailand tpday for a temporary stay, according to The Straits Times.

Rajapaksa is believed to have arrived in Bangkok's Don Mueang Airport around 8 p.m. (1300 GMT), via charter plane from Singapore's Seletar Airport, the report said. Rajapaksa had fled Sri Lanka for Singapore on July 14 and resigned from office shortly afterwards. — Reuters