Travellers queue up for shuttle bus to quarantine hotels at the Hong Kong International Airport, amid the coronavirus disease pandemic, in Hong Kong, China, August 1, 2022. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, Aug 7 — China has shortened the suspension time for inbound international flights on routes found to have Covid-19 cases starting on August 7.

The country’s aviation regulator said in a statement on Sunday that flights on a route with an identified coronavirus case will be suspended for one week if 4 per cent of passengers test positive, and two weeks if 8 per cent of passengers test positive. — Reuters