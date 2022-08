A pro-Beijing protester stamps on an image depicting the US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the US flag at a protest outside the US Consulate in Hong Kong on August 3, 2022 after Pelosi arrived in Taiwan late on August 2, 2022. — AFP pic

TAIPEI, Aug 3 — Taiwan port authorities today ask ships to find alternative routes and avoid areas of China’s announced drills around the island, according to government notices.

Ships going in and out of the seven major harbours across Taiwan including Taipei Harbour should be aware of the drills from noon Aug. 4 to noon Aug. 7, notices by Taiwan’s Maritime and Port Bureau said. — Reuters