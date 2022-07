Debris is seen at the crash site of an Antonov An-12 cargo plane owned by a Ukrainian company, near Kavala, Greece, July 17, 2022. — Reuters pic

BELGRADE, July 17 — All eight crew members of a cargo plane that crashed near the Greek city of Kavala died in the accident, Serbia's defence minister said today.

The Antonov An-12 was carrying around 11 tonnes of weapons as well as mines to Bangladesh when it crashed on Saturday night, Nebojsa Stefanovic said. — AFP