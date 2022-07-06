Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi had asked for time to consider the 5-Star party's requests. — Reuters pool pic

ROME, July 6 — Italy's 5-Star Movement will remain in the coalition government but it wants a series of policy changes, the party's leader Giuseppe Conte said today after meeting Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

"We are willing to share government responsibility as we have done so far in a loyal and constructive way, but we want major changes," Conte told reporters.

Among the demands in a document he handed to Draghi, Conte said 5-Star had called for the government to immediately cut labour taxes and provide assurances about the future of the "citizens wage" poverty relief scheme, a 5-Star flagship policy.

Conte said Draghi had asked for some time to consider the party's requests. — Reuters