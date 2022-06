Ukraine is pushing Nato to commit to more arms as the country says it is 'outgunned'. — AFP pic

KYIV Ukraine, June 15 — Ukraine said today it was outgunned and appealed to Western allies for greater military aid to fend off Russia's invasion ahead of a gathering of Nato officials in Belgium to discuss more supplies.

Presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak wrote on social media that Ukrainian soldiers were asking him "daily" when Western artillery was expected on the frontlines and added: "Brussels, we are waiting for a decision". — AFP