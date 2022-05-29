KHARTOUM, May 29 —Sudan's Security and Defence Council recommended today lifting an emergency law and releasing all detainees who were arrested under it, according to a statement issued by the transitional sovereign council.
Military leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan headed a meeting of the Council that focused on security issues in the country and ways to create the right atmosphere for dialogue.
Al-Burhan had declared a state of emergency across the country after seizing control in a coup on Oct. 25 last year. — Reuters