General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan had seized control in a coup last year. — Sudan News Agency Twitter via AFP

KHARTOUM, May 29 —Sudan's Security and Defence Council recommended today lifting an emergency law and releasing all detainees who were arrested under it, according to a statement issued by the transitional sovereign council.

Military leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan headed a meeting of the Council that focused on security issues in the country and ways to create the right atmosphere for dialogue.

Al-Burhan had declared a state of emergency across the country after seizing control in a coup on Oct. 25 last year. — Reuters