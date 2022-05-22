Tunisia's president Kais Saied named a law professor to head the advisory committee that will draft a new constitution.— Reuters pic

TUNIS, May 22 — Tunisia's main opposition party, the Islamist Ennahda, rejected today President Kais Saied's decision to name members of an advisory committee to draft a new constitution for a "new republic", it said in a statement.

It added that this measure was "a complete deviation from constitutional legitimacy".

On Friday, Saied named a law professor to head the advisory committee that will draft a new constitution. The committee headed by law professor Sadok Belaid consists of deans of Law and Political Sciences. It must submit its report on June 20 to the president, the official gazette said. — Reuters