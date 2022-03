Russian forces to open Mariupol humanitarian corridor for 5 hours

Ukrainian teenagers dig trenches for soldiers serving on their country’s eastern front and facing off with Russian-backed separatists, near the eastern Ukraine village of Chervone, Mariupol region, on February 11, 2022. ― AFP pic

MOSCOW, March 5 ― A partial ceasefire by Russian forces around the Ukrainian city of Mariupol will allow civilians to leave the city during a five-hour period from this morning, the city authorities said.

Civilians will be allowed to leave Mariupol between noon and 5 p.m. Moscow time (0900 - 1400 GMT), Russia’s RIA news agency quoted city authorities as saying.

Russia said earlier on Saturday its troops, which have encircled the Azov Sea port city in Ukraine’s south, would stop firing and allow civilians to pass. Russia also plans a partial ceasefire to allow a humanitarian corridor out of Volnovakha.

Separately, the Mariupol city council said in a statement that civilians will be able to proceed towards the city of Zaporizhzhia and will be able to use specially arranged bus routes as well as their own cars.

Today’s evacuation will be the first of several stages, it said.

“Given that our hometown is constantly under ruthless fire from the occupiers, there is no other solution,” the statement quoted Mayor Vadym Boychenko as saying. ― Reuters