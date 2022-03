Smoke rising after shelling on the outskirts of the city is pictured from Kyiv, Ukraine February 27, 2022. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

LVIV, Ukraine March 5 ― Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said today that 66,224 Ukrainian men had returned from abroad to join the fight against Russia’s invasion.

“That’s how many men returned from abroad at this moment to defend their country from the horde. These are 12 more combat and motivated brigades! Ukrainians, we are invincible,” Reznikov said in an online post. ― Reuters