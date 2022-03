Ukraine's city of Mariupol was one of Russia's first targets. — Reuters pic

LVIV, March 3 — Russian shelling and attacks on civilian populations killed 34 civilians in Ukraine’s eastern Kharkiv region in the past 24 hours between March 2-3, the emergency services said today.

Separately, the governor of the Ukraine-controlled eastern Donetsk region said the port city of Mariupol, one of the first targets of the Russian invasion, was without electricity or water supplies. — Reuters