Russia’s Belarus talks plan is ‘propaganda’, Ukraine official says

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin have put up a united front. — Reuters pic

KYIV, Feb 27 — Ukraine wants only “real” negotiations with Russia over its military offensive, without ultimatums, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told Reuters today, calling Moscow’s decision to send a delegation to Belarus for talks “propaganda”.

Earlier the Kremlin said the delegation had arrived in Gomel in neighbouring Belarus and was waiting for the Ukrainians. Zelenskiy rejected talks in Belarus, saying it was complicit in the invasion, but he left the door open for negotiations elsewhere. — Reuters