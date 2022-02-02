Anti-vaccine protesters say they will block Ottawa for as long as necessary

Supporters of the Freedom Convoy protest Covid-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions in front of Parliament, January 29, 2022 in Ottawa, Canada. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

OTTAWA, Feb 2 — Truck drivers who have been blockading downtown Ottawa for six days today said they had no intention of leaving the Canadian capital until the government scrapped Covid-19 vaccine mandates.

Despite increasing complaints from residents about noise, pollution and aggressive behavior from some truckers, Ottawa police have declined to end the protest, citing the risk of aggravating tensions.

The demonstration began as a move to force the Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to drop a vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers. It has since turned into a more populist anti-Trudeau movement.

“We understand your frustration ... but the responsibility for your inconvenience lies squarely on the shoulders of politicians,” protest leader Chris Barber said in a statement to Ottawa residents.

“We are here and we are not going anywhere until we achieve our objective, to see an end of all Covid-19 mandates and with that a restoration of freedoms of all Canadians,” he said.

Trudeau on Monday said Canadians were disgusted by the behavior of some protesters and vowed not to be intimidated.

The inaction of the police in Ottawa - some of whom have posed for selfies with demonstrators - contrasts with more robust action by authorities in the western province of Alberta.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police yesterday moved in on truckers blockading the US border at the town of Coutts but pulled back after clashes with some drivers.

As well as paralyzing Ottawa, the protests are also threatening the future of the official opposition Conservative Party, the Liberals’ main rival.

Party leader Erin O’Toole faces a confidence vote today from legislators unhappy that he did not support the protests more enthusiastically at first. He is also under pressure for leading the party to defeat in last September’s federal election. — Reuters