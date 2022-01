Bali is a popular Indonesian tourist destination. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JAKARTA, Jan 31 — Indonesia’s holiday island of Bali will gradually open for all international travellers starting from Feb. 4, a senior minister said today.

Luhut Pandjaitan also told a news conference that the period of time for coronavirus quarantine for fully vaccinated travellers into the Southeast Asian country had been shortened from seven to five days. — Reuters