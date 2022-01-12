Hungary’s daily tally of new Covid-19 cases jumps to 7,883 as Omicron spreads

The government said 29 per cent of the new infections were caused by the new Omicron variant, but some private labs have reported much higher figures. — Reuters pic

BUDAPEST, Jan 12 — Hungary’s daily tally of new Covid-19 cases jumped to 7,883 today from 5,270 reported a week earlier, but the number of patients treated in hospital declined over the week, the government said.

The government said 29 per cent of the new infections were caused by the new Omicron variant, but some private labs have reported much higher figures.

In Hungary, a country of 10 million, 40,083 people have died of Covid-19. There are 2,758 people coronavirus patients in hospital now, including 257 on ventilators. — Reuters