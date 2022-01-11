RIA: US promised written response to Russian security proposals next week

Russia has massed troops near Ukraine’s border and demanded the US-led Nato alliance. ― Reuters pic

MOSCOW, Jan 11 — The United States promised to respond next week in writing to Russia’s proposals for sweeping security guarantees that Moscow wants from the West, the RIA and Interfax news agencies cited a source as saying today.

Russia has massed troops near Ukraine’s border and demanded the US-led Nato alliance rule out admitting the former Soviet state or expanding further eastward. Washington has said it cannot accept these demands.

Russia and the United States held a first round of talks in Geneva on the matter yesterday. RIA cited a source as saying that Washington did not want to discuss Ukraine’s desire to join Nato with Moscow without Kyiv being part of the discussion. — Reuters