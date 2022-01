US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the shoot-to-kill order was 'wrong and should be rescinded'. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

WASHINGTON, Jan 9 — US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington was seeking clarification from Kazakhstan officials on why they needed to call in Russian-led security forces to resolve domestic unrest, and he denounced the government’s shoot-to-kill order.

“The shoot-to-kill order, to the extent it exists, is wrong and should be rescinded,” Blinken said during an interview on ABC’s This Week. — Reuters