China reports 165 new Covid-19 cases for Jan 8, Omicron cases reported in Tianjin

People wearing protective masks walk on a street, following new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Shanghai, China January 4, 2022. — Reuters pic

SHENZHEN, Jan 9 — China reported 165 confirmed coronavirus cases for Jan. 8, up from 159 a day earlier, its health authority said today.

Of the new infections, 92 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, from 95 a day earlier.

Most of the new local cases were in Henan and Shaanxi provinces.

At least two local cases found in the northern coastal city of Tianjin, which shares a border with the capital city Beijing, were caused by the Omicron variant, state television reported today. The city has begun testing among nearly all its 14 million residents.

China reported 46 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 52 a day earlier.

There were no new fatalities, leaving the death toll at 4,636. Mainland China had 103,619 confirmed cases as of Jan 8. — Reuters