Putin, Kazakh leader discuss steps ‘to restore order’

Kazakh law enforcement officers stand guard at a checkpoint on a road, after mass protests triggered by fuel price increase erupted all over the country, in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan January 7, 2022. — Reuters pic

MOSCOW, Jan 8 — Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a “lengthy” phone conversation to discuss the situation in Kazakhstan following unprecedented unrest, the Kremlin said today.

It said that Tokayev informed Putin “in detail” about the situation in the country, “noting that it is developing towards stabilisation,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

Tokayev also thanked the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) military alliance and “especially” Russia for its help in quelling the protests that broke out earlier this week.

“The presidents exchanged views on the measures taken to restore order in Kazakhstan,” the Kremlin said.

The two leaders agreed to remain in “constant” contact and to hold a CSTO video conference meeting in the coming days, the Kremlin added.

Long seen as one of the most stable of the five ex-Soviet republics of Central Asia, Kazakhstan plunged into chaos this week, prompting Tokayev to call in troops from the Moscow-led alliance. — AFP