Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson has refused to admit to any impropriety on his flat refurbishment. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Jan 6 — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said today he had followed official guidance at all times, when asked about a report into the refurbishment of his residence and how it was funded.

“I followed the ministerial guidance at all times,” Johnson told reporters. — Reuters