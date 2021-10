File photo of medical specialists wearing personal protective equipment talk in an intensive care unit of the Lomonosov University Clinic in Moscow May 20, 2020. — Picture by Andrei Nikerichev/Moscow News Agency/Handout via Reuters

MOSCOW, Oct 16 ― Russia reported a record high 1,002 coronavirus deaths today, the first time the number has passed the 1,000-mark since the beginning of the pandemic. It pushed the national death toll to 222,315.

New Covid-19 cases, confirmed in the past 24 hours, also hit record high at 33,208, the Russian coronavirus task force said, bringing the official total case tally to 7,958,384. ― Reuters